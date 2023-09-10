HBK Investments L P Buys Shares of 43,345 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 531,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 123,237 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 720,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after buying an additional 108,267 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,540,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,002,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 499.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,182,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,960. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.33 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $794,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,608,069.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at $30,184,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,089,300. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

