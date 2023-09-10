HBK Investments L P Invests $1.36 Million in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000. HBK Investments L P owned 0.12% of HNI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 610,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 93,663 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in HNI in the first quarter valued at about $529,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in HNI by 9.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 395,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 35,521 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 104.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 79,872 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in HNI by 263.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 45,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 33,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

NYSE:HNI traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 220,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,847. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $563.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.29 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. HNI’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

