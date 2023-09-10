HBK Investments L P Invests $1.91 Million in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 37,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James R. Jobe acquired 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.40 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,920.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.54. 90,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,790. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.90. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 11.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.29%.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

