HBK Investments L P Invests $1.91 Million in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 37,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at National Health Investors
In related news, Director James R. Jobe acquired 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.40 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,920.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.
National Health Investors Trading Up 0.2 %
National Health Investors Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.29%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NHI
National Health Investors Profile
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National Health Investors
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.