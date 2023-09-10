HBK Investments L P Invests $2.01 Million in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ferguson by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Ferguson by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FERG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,118. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $164.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.83.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

