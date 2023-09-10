HBK Investments L P Invests $530,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 93,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 90,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 30,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $92.32. 303,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

