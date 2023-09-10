HBK Investments L P Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,754 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,512,000 after purchasing an additional 96,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,569,000 after purchasing an additional 66,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 159,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,978 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBTB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.75. 102,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $48.68.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

