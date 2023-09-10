HBK Investments L P Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 180,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.50% of El Pollo Loco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,225,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 196,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,723,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,031,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,528,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,168,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 47,107 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at El Pollo Loco

In other news, Director John M. Roth sold 2,500,000 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $26,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,052 shares in the company, valued at $425,752.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other El Pollo Loco news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari bought 100,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,068,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,893,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,385,141.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Roth sold 2,500,000 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $26,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,752.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LOCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.28. 288,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,070. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $329.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.56 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.19%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOCO. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

El Pollo Loco Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

