HBK Investments L P Makes New $3.91 Million Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Bumble by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Bumble by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,196,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,818 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,390,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Bumble by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 25,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

BMBL stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.73. 1,828,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.63 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.55.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

