HBK Investments L P Makes New $686,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Waste Management by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 26.2% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 195.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Waste Management by 18.5% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Waste Management stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.45. The company had a trading volume of 928,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,252. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.08. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

