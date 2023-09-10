HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,000. Hayward accounts for about 0.0% of HBK Investments L P’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. HBK Investments L P owned 0.21% of Hayward as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hayward by 16.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,617,000 after purchasing an additional 129,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 30.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares during the period.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,223.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,223.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fernando Blasco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,530 shares of company stock worth $2,344,811. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hayward stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,472. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $15.22.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.69 million. Hayward had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

