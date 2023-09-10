HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.09% of RLJ Lodging Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 264,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 46,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 47,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 2,722,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 414,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 205,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.43.

Shares of RLJ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.10. 1,628,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,107. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

