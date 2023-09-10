HBK Investments L P Sells 187,500 Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP)

HBK Investments L P cut its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,500 shares during the period. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV makes up 0.0% of HBK Investments L P’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HBK Investments L P owned 1.86% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter worth about $10,637,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter worth about $8,248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 494.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 597,874 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 493.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 493,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 322,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ THCP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

