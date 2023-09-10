HBK Investments L P Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.47. 1,416,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,048. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.35.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

