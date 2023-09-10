HBK Investments L P Takes Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Premier by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Premier by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Premier by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Premier by 240.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINC traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $23.15. 2,348,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $36.01.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PINC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

