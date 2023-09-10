Head-To-Head Analysis: Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) and Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID)

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) and Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mama’s Creations and Bridgford Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mama’s Creations 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgford Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mama’s Creations presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.55%. Given Mama’s Creations’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mama’s Creations is more favorable than Bridgford Foods.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mama’s Creations $94.48 million 1.58 $2.30 million $0.11 37.09 Bridgford Foods $265.90 million 0.36 $45.07 million $4.96 2.14

This table compares Mama’s Creations and Bridgford Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bridgford Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Mama’s Creations. Bridgford Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mama’s Creations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mama’s Creations has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgford Foods has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mama’s Creations and Bridgford Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mama’s Creations 3.79% 31.72% 10.50% Bridgford Foods 1.74% 3.47% 2.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.8% of Mama’s Creations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Bridgford Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of Mama’s Creations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 80.7% of Bridgford Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mama’s Creations beats Bridgford Foods on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama's Creations, Inc. manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections. It sells its products directly to supermarkets, club chains, and mass-market retailers; and food retailers and distributors, as well as through website. The company was formerly known as MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mama's Creations, Inc. in August 2023. Mama's Creations, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products. It provides approximately 130 frozen food products to food service and retail customers through wholesalers, cooperatives, and distributors; and 160 snack food items to supermarkets, and mass merchandise and convenience retail stores through customer-owned distribution centers, as well as a direct store delivery network. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Bridgford Foods Corporation is a subsidiary of Bridgford Industries Incorporated.

