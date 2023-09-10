Head to Head Analysis: TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) and fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Free Report) and fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TV Asahi and fuboTV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TV Asahi 0 0 0 0 N/A fuboTV 0 3 2 0 2.40

fuboTV has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 24.17%. Given fuboTV’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe fuboTV is more favorable than TV Asahi.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

33.4% of fuboTV shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of fuboTV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TV Asahi and fuboTV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TV Asahi N/A N/A N/A fuboTV -37.10% -88.20% -29.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TV Asahi and fuboTV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TV Asahi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A fuboTV $1.18 billion 0.75 -$561.48 million ($2.12) -1.42

TV Asahi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than fuboTV.

Summary

fuboTV beats TV Asahi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses segments. It engages in the video distribution with advertisements using the internet, production of video distribution content, and licensing of rights; mail-order sales on TV shopping programs and EC sites; and other businesses, including music publishing, event, equipment sales and leasing, and investment in film business. TV Asahi Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

