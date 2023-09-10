Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Stock Position Lowered by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Hexcel makes up 3.7% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hexcel worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hexcel by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

HXL stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.90. 376,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.35. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $79.08.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

In other Hexcel news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

