Hikari Tsushin Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 0.7% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after buying an additional 6,106,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after buying an additional 4,365,044 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,044,000 after buying an additional 2,957,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,385,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,711,000 after buying an additional 2,941,223 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,480,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,220. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

