Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HKMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,100 ($26.52) to GBX 2,350 ($29.68) in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($22.73) to GBX 2,175 ($27.47) in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,740 ($21.98) to GBX 2,100 ($26.52) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($22.73) to GBX 1,900 ($24.00) in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

