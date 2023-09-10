Hillman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.7% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 178.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

