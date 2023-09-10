Hillman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 2.8% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.79.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $668.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $665.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $586.48. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.83 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

