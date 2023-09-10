Hillman Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,426 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,426 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 2.4% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $297.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $766.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.62. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. New Street Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

