Hillman Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $298.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.00. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

