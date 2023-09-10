Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) & Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Financial Survey

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ally Financial and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial $9.25 billion 0.91 $1.71 billion $3.66 7.64 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $1.05 billion 4.23 $305.26 million $2.13 10.33

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR). Ally Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Ally Financial pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ally Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Ally Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ally Financial and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial 3 9 5 0 2.12 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 2 2 0 2.50

Ally Financial currently has a consensus target price of $31.28, indicating a potential upside of 11.80%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus target price of $26.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.54%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is more favorable than Ally Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Ally Financial and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial 14.59% 12.34% 0.68% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 33.96% 12.02% 1.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Ally Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ally Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ally Financial has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ally Financial beats Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc., a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers automotive financing services, including providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and operating leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, and fleet financing. It also provides financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. This segment provides vehicle service and maintenance contract, and guaranteed asset protection products; and underwrites commercial insurance coverages, which primarily insure dealers' vehicle inventory. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages consumer mortgage loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies; leveraged loans; and commercial real estate product to serve companies in the healthcare industry. The company also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. It operates through branches in Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Texas, and New York City. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

