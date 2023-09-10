Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Lessened by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 306,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $58,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

HON stock opened at $184.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $122.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.67 and its 200-day moving average is $195.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.