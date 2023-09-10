Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires 98,631 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,631 shares during the period. Boot Barn comprises approximately 1.5% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $47,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth approximately $10,293,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $10,095,000. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $2,938,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 13.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BOOT. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $973,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,497.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $973,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,497.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $10,578,375.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,307,553.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,879 shares of company stock valued at $12,134,150. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at $85.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.34. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.24.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $383.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.49 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

