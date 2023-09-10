Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 739,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,544,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 99.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 37,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 87.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 359,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 167,841 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 208,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 47,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.
In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,073,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,299,702.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,073,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,299,702.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 7,082,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,832,111. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.09. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.34% and a negative return on equity of 309.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
