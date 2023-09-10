Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 253,713 Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 253,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,464,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Rogers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,666,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Rogers by 35,179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 640,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,415,000 after buying an additional 638,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers by 12,359.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,856,000 after buying an additional 508,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $582,882,000 after buying an additional 392,411 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $131.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.91. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $98.45 and a 52-week high of $256.00.

Insider Activity at Rogers

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.10 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne K. Roby acquired 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.06 per share, for a total transaction of $46,638.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $91,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne K. Roby purchased 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.06 per share, with a total value of $46,638.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,056.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $41,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,901.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

