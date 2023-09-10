Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys 122,125 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 251.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,125 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $39,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its stake in NICE by 12.6% during the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 981,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,598,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NICE by 24.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $187.44 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $231.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.23 and its 200 day moving average is $207.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. NICE’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

NICE Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

