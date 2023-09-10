Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys 192,656 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 101.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 192,656 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Onto Innovation worth $33,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 0.1 %

ONTO stock opened at $128.56 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $142.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average is $100.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $190.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,794 shares in the company, valued at $28,414,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,700 shares of company stock worth $4,039,407 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

