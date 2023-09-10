Hood River Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,880 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group comprises 1.6% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $48,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after buying an additional 233,687 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,274,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,682,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,489.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,788,000 after acquiring an additional 97,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $410.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.17. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.90. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.82 and a 52-week high of $416.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.33.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total transaction of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,727,827.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,195.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total transaction of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,727,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,195 shares of company stock worth $3,049,449 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group



Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.



