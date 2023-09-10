Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $20.97 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 204,145 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Summit Materials worth $20,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Summit Materials by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.77.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of SUM stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Materials

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.