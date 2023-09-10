Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $27.28 Million Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,909 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Surgery Partners worth $27,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,904,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,626,000 after acquiring an additional 513,573 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,946,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,438,000 after acquiring an additional 151,794 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,766 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,564,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,819,000 after acquiring an additional 85,490 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,241,000 after acquiring an additional 143,719 shares during the period.

Shares of SGRY opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.14 and a beta of 2.73. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $85,329.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,162,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Surgery Partners news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $137,983.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,589.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $85,329.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,162,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,929 shares of company stock valued at $230,425. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

