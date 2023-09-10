Hood River Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,439 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises 1.4% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Caesars Entertainment worth $44,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,358,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,465,000 after purchasing an additional 676,512 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 535.3% in the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 794,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,034,000 after purchasing an additional 669,077 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,575,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ CZR opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.97.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CZR

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.