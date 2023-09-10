Hood River Capital Management LLC Increases Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 146.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,916,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139,321 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of RXO worth $37,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of RXO by 12.6% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 937,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,415,000 after acquiring an additional 104,913 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RXO during the first quarter worth $580,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth $3,010,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth $1,331,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Price Performance

NYSE:RXO opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07. RXO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. RXO had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RXO. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

RXO Company Profile

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

