Hood River Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,918 shares during the quarter. SiTime accounts for 1.7% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $52,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in SiTime by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $113.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.97 and a beta of 1.86. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $142.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.18). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $1,577,354.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $649,529.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $1,577,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,674.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

