Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,331,888 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,920,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331,888 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $26,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 89.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 104,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 49,296 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in Denison Mines by 16.0% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 28,389,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,734 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Denison Mines by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 322,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Denison Mines by 130.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,544,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 874,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DNN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -143.00 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 136.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

