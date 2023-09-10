Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases 236,483 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 140.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,483 shares during the period. Axcelis Technologies accounts for 1.7% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 1.24% of Axcelis Technologies worth $53,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.14.

ACLS stock opened at $176.76 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,787.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,787.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Quirk sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $159,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,453. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

