Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases 301,486 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,478,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301,486 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $15,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 973.9% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,172,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 1,063,422 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $3,509,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

ALHC stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $462.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.88 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.85% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

