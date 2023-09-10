Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 488,062 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 488,062 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,099,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.4% in the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 76,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 44,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 15,155 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $610,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

CCOI opened at $67.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.83. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 161.48%. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $336,735.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $336,735.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Brooks sold 4,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $273,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,826 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

