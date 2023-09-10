Hood River Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,148 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $29,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Steven Chuslo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $104,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,921.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Steven Chuslo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $104,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,921.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Melko bought 2,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,025 shares of company stock valued at $458,814 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HASI stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 20.65 and a quick ratio of 20.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 282.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. Citigroup began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

