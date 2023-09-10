Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 136,850 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,850 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 1.81% of Golden Entertainment worth $22,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Stock Up 0.5 %

GDEN stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $995.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 2.31.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $286.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.33 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GDEN shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

