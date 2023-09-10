Hood River Capital Management LLC Takes $14.41 Million Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 566,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,412,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Viridian Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $94,000.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on VRDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of VRDN stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 905,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,462.86% and a negative return on equity of 86.39%. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

In related news, insider Lara Meisner sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $63,577.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.