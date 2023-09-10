Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 429.13% and a negative return on equity of 66.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 million. Analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hookipa Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 22.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 206,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 29.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 97,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 117.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 47,168 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 90,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth about $1,434,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

