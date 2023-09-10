Howard Hughes Medical Institute Cuts Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute trimmed its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,413 shares during the period. Dynatrace comprises 77.3% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Howard Hughes Medical Institute owned about 0.36% of Dynatrace worth $43,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 278,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after buying an additional 111,341 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Dynatrace by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 681.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 111,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 97,150 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 96.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.09. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $332.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,349.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $661,896.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,349.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,557 shares of company stock valued at $8,509,554. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

