HOYA (HOCPY) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) is one of 395 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare HOYA to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HOYA and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HOYA 0 0 1 0 3.00 HOYA Competitors 1452 4232 4307 47 2.29

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1,348.10%. Given HOYA’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HOYA has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Profitability

HOYA pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. HOYA pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 34.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares HOYA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOYA 21.38% 19.48% 15.24% HOYA Competitors -16.76% 6.68% 1.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HOYA and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HOYA $5.36 billion $1.25 billion 33.48 HOYA Competitors $12.67 billion $1.33 billion 14.27

HOYA’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than HOYA. HOYA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of HOYA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

HOYA has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HOYA’s peers have a beta of 2.30, suggesting that their average stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HOYA peers beat HOYA on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics. It also operates Eyecity, a specialty retailer of contact lenses. In addition, the company provides information technology products, such as mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; glass disks for hard disk drives; and imaging products that include optical glasses/optical lenses, colored glass filters, and laser equipment/UV light resources. Further, it engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of photomasks for manufacturing flat panel displays. Additionally, the company offers ReadSpeaker, a speech synthesis software; and cloud services comprising Kinnosuke, a time and attendance management service, as well as Yonosuke, an electronic payslip service. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

