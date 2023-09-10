Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Humana makes up 3.5% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Humana by 130.4% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Humana by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $467.73. 910,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,681. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.01. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on HUM

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.