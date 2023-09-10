Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys 254 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.0% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V stock opened at $247.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $248.87.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
