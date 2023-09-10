Ibex Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ibex Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,360 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.8% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $167.21 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $312.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

