Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Holdings Boosted by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,649,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,621 shares during the period. Immunocore comprises about 5.8% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RTW Investments LP owned about 12.85% of Immunocore worth $279,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 3.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 45.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IMCR traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.86. 356,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,364. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.46. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.39 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. Research analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMCR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Immunocore from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Immunocore from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Immunocore Profile

(Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

See Also

